版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern says experiencing service disruptions

July 25 Kansas City Southern De Mexico

* Kansas City Southern De Mexico, s.a. Says experiencing service interruptions, shipment delays due to civil protests on or near its rail network

* Not possible to project when regular service will be restored, nor estimate financial impact protests will have

* Requested appropriate authorities to intervene so as to "resolve situation as expeditiously as possible"

* "protests are continuing to impede kcsm's ability to provide efficient freight rail service to its customers"

* Protests are also impacting service of other mexican railroads and transportation companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

