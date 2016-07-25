版本:
2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office Properties posts qtrly net income of $45.8 mln

July 26 Brookfield Canada Office Properties

* Qtrly net income for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $45.8 million or $0.49 per unit

* Adjusted funds from operations ("affo") was $30.4 million or $0.33 per unit for three months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Funds from operations ("ffo") for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $40.2 million or $0.43 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

