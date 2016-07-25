版本:
BRIEF-Enigma biomedical announces research collaboration agreement with Biogen Inc and Merck

July 26 Enigma Biomedical Group Inc:

* Collaboration focused on qualification and validation of Tau imaging agent developed by Merck, MK-6240

* Announced a research collaboration agreement with Biogen Inc and Merck Source text for Eikon:

