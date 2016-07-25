版本:
BRIEF-Industrias Bachoco qtrly EPS totaled $2.63

July 25 Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv :

* Net sales increased 12.9 percent to 13.36 billion pesos

* Qtrly earnings per basic and diluted share totaled $2.63

* An increase in volume sold and prices recovered, mainly in chicken, allowed total sales to rise by 12.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

