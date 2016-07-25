版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-MB Financial to join S&P Midcap 400

July 25 S&P Dow Jones Indices :

* MB Financial to join S&P Midcap 400; Biotelemetry and Raven Industries to join S&P Smallcap 600

* Raven Industries Inc will replace Wilshire Bancorp Inc in the S&P Smallcap 600. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [S&P Dow Jones Indices] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

