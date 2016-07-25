版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla Exploration consented to early enforcement of all amounts under credit facility

July 25 Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Consented to early enforcement by lender of its security for all amounts owing under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

