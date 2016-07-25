版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Osisko Mining Inc. Decrease equity interest in Valgold Resources Ltd.

July 25 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko Mining Inc. Decrease equity interest in Valgold Resources Ltd.

* Says disposed of an aggregate of 1 million common shares of Valgold Resources Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

