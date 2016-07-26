BRIEF-Seadrill Partners reduces dividend payment

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Seadrill partners llc says announced today that it will reduce quarterly distribution to its common unitholders to $0.10 per unit, down from current quarterly level of $0.25 per unit

* Seadrill partners llc says decision reflects increase in extended standby rate period for west capricorn and termination of drilling contract for west capella

* Despite some contract cancellations for which termination payments are being received, the Company still has an average contact term of 2.7 years, total contract backlog of $3.4 billion and 64% of its rigs on contract until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)