July 26 (Reuters)

* Vontobel CEO Says in media call started fairly well in H2 but as usual expect H2 to be seasonally weaker than H1

* Vontobel CEO says for activities in UK, don't envisage any change for the bank, think we can continue to grow within the UK environment

* Vontobel CFO says bank could easily raise 350-400 mln Sfr, market is there for us to find all capital we might need to further acquisitions Further company coverage:

