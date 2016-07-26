BRIEF-Dupont sees full year agricultural sales to be comparable to last year

July 26 Dupont:

* Dupont sees full year agricultural sales to be comparable to last year as local price, product mix gains are offset by negative impact of currency

* Expect agricultural sales to be down in the high-single-digits percent in Q3 primarily due to lower insecticide volumes in Latin America

* Single-Digits percent driven by higher volume in china markets

* For H2, in seeds, expect sales growth in corn business in brazil driven by launch of Leptra corn hybrids reduced by lower soybean volumes

* Sees H2 for AG unit expected to bring added pressure from economic conditions in Latin America and route-to-market change in southern part of U.S.

* Dupont says for Q3 and FY, expect continued weakness in the agriculture sector

* Dupont sees FY agricultural unit operating earnings expected to be up high-single-digits percent-single-digits percent

* Sees Q3 performance materials operating earnings expected to be up low-single-digit percent

* Agriculture markets continue to face challenges as farmers endure tough economic conditions, seed, crop protection suppliers have elevated inventories, credit remains tight

* Q3 agricultural sales growth to be impacted by shift of sales from Q3 to Q4 as co expands direct selling model in brazil

* Full-Year results for agriculture unit will be impacted by shift of a portion of fourth-quarter 2016 seed sales to first quarter 2017