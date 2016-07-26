BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings reports Q2 EPS $0.03

July 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says Q2 revenue climbs 10% to $1.2
billion
* Self-Pay net additions were 507,000 during Q2, resulting
in self-pay subscribers of 25.1 million, up 7% versus prior year
period
* Says now expects to add 1.6 mln net new self-pay
subscribers and 1.7 million total net new subscribers in 2016
* Says now expects to record revenue approaching $5 billion
in 2016, an increase from prior guidance of approximately $4.9
billion
* Says for 2016 now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of
approximately $1.8 billion and free cash flow approaching $1.5
billion
* Qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.8% versus 1.6%
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Says added 587,000 net new subscribers to end Q2 of, an
increase of 8% from 28.4 million subscribers at end of Q2 of
2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $1.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $4.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
