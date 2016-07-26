版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Riocan,allied,Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne

July 26 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Riocan, allied and Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne

* Allied Properties says deal for $180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

