2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Aimia signs contract with Aeon, Japan's largest retailer group

July 26 Aimia Inc

* Aimia will provide data and analytical services to aeon retail using its edge platform known as self serve

* Aimia signs contract with aeon retail, the core retail subsidiary of aeon, japan's largest retailer group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

