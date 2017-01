July 26 D.R. Horton Inc

* Announced launch of freedom homes, new brand focused on offering "affordable" homes specifically for the active buyer

* Company will initially offer homes under freedom brand in Florida, Texas and Arizona

* To open freedom homes communities in at least 8 markets by end of 2016 and in one-third of D.R. Horton's operating markets by end of 2017