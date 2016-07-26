REFILE-BRIEF-3M says see no reason to change strategy in Europe based on Brexit - Conf Call

(Adds dropped word 'on' in headline)
July 26 3M Co
* Says continues to expect full-year capex in $1.3 bln to
$1.5 bln range
* Says continue to expect full-year gross share repurchases
to be in range of $4 bln-$6 bln
* Says electronics and energy biz continues to be impacted
by weak end market demand; says expect challenges in the biz to
persist into 2H 2016
* Says UK is less than 3 pct of 3M's annual revenue; says
see no reason to change strategy around Europe based on outcome
of Brexit
* Says targeting margin expansion in range of 100 to 150
basis points for FY 2016
* Says lowered FY 2016 sales forecast is "very much" related
to revenue declines in electrical and energy biz
* Says if foreign exchange rates stays where they are today,
biggest impact on 3M's 2017 earnings would be diminishment of
hedging gains
* Says will have to wait into 2017 before seeing growth in
consumer electronics
