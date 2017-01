July 26 ExxonMobil Corp :

* ExxonMobil to expand ultra-low sulfur fuels production at Beaumont refinery

* Production of ultra-low sulfur diesel and gasoline to expand by more than 40,000 barrels per day

* Says construction is scheduled during second half of 2016 to install a selective cat naphtha hydrofining unit

* Startup of flexible technology, known as SCANfining, is expected in 2018