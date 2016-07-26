BRIEF-Almonty Industries- new takeover offer for ATC Alloys

July 26 Almonty Industries Inc
* ATC Alloys recommends new offer for ATC Alloys under which
Almonty will offer to acquire all of shares in ATC
* Certain shareholders of atc have entered into pre-bid
acceptance agreements in respect to 17.1 pct of ATC's issued
shares
* New offer is conditional upon Almonty raising at least
us$5.5 million pursuant to equity, debt or hybrid capital
* Recommended new takeover offer for ATC Alloys Limited by
Almonty Industries Inc.
* New offer is unanimously recommended by directors of ATC,
in absence of a superior proposal
