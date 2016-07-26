BRIEF-A10 Networks says acquires Appcito

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
July 26 A10 Networks Inc
* Says has acquired appcito, inc
* Says new a10 harmony-based cloud offerings that integrate appcito technology will be available beginning in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)