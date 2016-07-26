BRIEF-Kadmon Holdings sees IPO of 6.25 mln shares of common stock

July 26 Kadmon Holdings LLC

* Sees Ipo Of 6.25 Mln Shares Of Common Stock To Be Priced At $12.00 Per Share - Sec filing

* Kadmon holdings llc had previously expected ipo of 5.6 million shares to be priced between $16 and $20 per share

* Currently estimate to use about $7.7-$8.5 million ipo proceeds through november 2017 to advance kd025 through phase 2 clinical studies

* Intends to use about $10.8-$11.9 million ipo proceeds through november 2017 to advance planned phase 2, phase 3 clinical studies of tesevatinib in nsclc