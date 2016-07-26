BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum enters into $2.5 bln credit agreement

July 26 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* On july 20, 2016, mpc amended its existing accounts
receivable securitization facility
* Entered into a $2.5 billion four-year revolving credit
agreement and a $1.0 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement
* Mpc has an option to increase aggregate commitments by up
to an additional $500.0 million
* Mpc may request up to two one-year extensions of maturity
date of four-year credit agreement
* First amendment, among other things, reduces capacity of
receivables purchase agreement to $750.0 million
* First amendment has an option to increase overall
receivables purchase agreement capacity by up to an additional
$250.0 million
