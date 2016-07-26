BRIEF-Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory approval strategy

July 26 Black Hills Corp
* Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory
approval strategy
* Requested a withdrawal of proceedings for its cost of
service gas application in Wyoming, which was scheduled for
hearing on August 2-5.
* Will also be seeking to withdraw its applications in Iowa,
Kansas and South Dakota
* Black Hills recently received a dismissal of its
application in Colorado and denial of its application in
Nebraska
* Evaluating options on how best to proceed, including
possibility of filing a single phase application for approval of
specific gas reserve property.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)