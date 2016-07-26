BRIEF-Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory approval strategy

July 26 Black Hills Corp

* Black Hills Corp reviews cost of service gas regulatory approval strategy

* Requested a withdrawal of proceedings for its cost of service gas application in Wyoming, which was scheduled for hearing on August 2-5.

* Will also be seeking to withdraw its applications in Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota

* Black Hills recently received a dismissal of its application in Colorado and denial of its application in Nebraska

* Evaluating options on how best to proceed, including possibility of filing a single phase application for approval of specific gas reserve property.