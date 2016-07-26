BRIEF-Freddie Mac says mortgage portfolio rose at an annualized rate of 1.9 pct in June

July 26 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate
of 1.9 pct in June
* Total number of single-family loan modifications were
3,713 in June 2016 and 21,596 for the six months ended June 30,
2016
* Mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related
guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 5.3%pct in June
* Single-Family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume
was $16.6 billion in June
* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of
mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by
approximately $5.3 billion in June
* Single-Family serious delinquency rate down from 1.11 pct
in May to 1.08 pct in June; multifamily delinquency rate
remained flat at 0.02 pct in June
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)