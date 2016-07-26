BRIEF-Anadarko Petroluem sees 2016 capex of $3.1 bln to $3.3 bln, updates on restructuring charges

July 26 Anadarko Petroluem
* Anadarko Petroluem says estimates a 2016 capital spending
range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion - SEC filing
* Anadarko Petroluem says the 2016 capital spending range
includes about $450 million to $490 million for Western Gas
Partners
* Anadarko Petroluem says all of $407 million of expected
restructuring charges, related to its workforce reduction
program, will be recognized in 2016
* Anadarko Petroluem says of the charges, about $10 million
of expense for retirement benefits expected to be recognized in
Q1 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2av9rmZ
