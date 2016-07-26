BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT Announces Internalization of Asset Management

July 26 Milestone Apartments Real Estate
Investment Trust
* As a result of internalization, annual management fee and
incentive fee expenses will be eliminated.
* Terms of transaction were negotiated,unanimously
recommended for approval by independent trustees of REIT
* Says action immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO per unit
by approximately 4%
* Robert Landin,all other asset manager personnel to become
employees of subsidiary of REIT
* Milestone apartments REIT announces internalization of
asset management
* Co's operating partnership will acquire TMG Partners L.P.,
REIT's external asset for $25.0 million in cash
* Deal expected to be funded with a drawdown on REIT's
revolving line of credit, and 5.3 million class B limited
partnership units
* Aggregate consideration for TMG Partners L.P. is
approximately $106.5 million
* Expects to incur about $3 million annually of additional
salaries, overhead due to internalization
