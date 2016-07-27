版本:
BRIEF-Fronsac REIT announces acquisitions of two real estate investment properties in Quebec

July 26 Fronsac Reit

* Fronsac REIT announces two acquisitions

* Says total consideration to be paid for these properties will be $1 million and $3.2 million respectively and settled in cash

* Acquisition of two real estate investment properties located in trois-rivieres, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

