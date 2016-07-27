BRIEF-Tesla's Musk on Mobileye "our parting ways was inevitable"

July 26 Tesla Motors CEO Musk says gigafactory could employ 10,000 within 3-4 years

* Tesla Motors CEO Musk says confident model 3 will start production in summer 2017

* Tesla Motors CEO Musk says Tesla could eventually build gigafactories in Europe, China, India

* Tesla Motors CEO Musk on Mobileye: "our parting ways was inevitable."

* Tesla Motors CEO Musk says model 3 engineering done two weeks ago For main story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)