2016年 7月 27日

BRIEF-Centerra Gold announces quarterly dividend of C$0.04 per share

July 26 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra Gold announces quarterly dividend of c$0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

