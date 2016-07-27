版本:
BRIEF-Smart Technologies shareholders approve plan of arrangement

July 26 Smart Technologies Inc

* Smart Technologies shareholders approve plan of arrangement

* Says arrangement was approved by approximately 96.2% of votes cast by shareholders at special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

