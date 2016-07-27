版本:
BRIEF-Lantronix creates new subsidiary in India

July 26 Lantronix Inc

* Lantronix creates new subsidiary in india and opens iot software lab in hyderabad

* Launch of a new Lantronix subsidiary and IOT software lab in Hyderabad, India Source text for Eikon: nMKWPYp5fa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

