瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics: ADX71441 demonstrates positive results in highly translational preclinical model of spasticity

July 27 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* ADX71441 demonstrates positive results in highly translational preclinical model of spasticity

* Adx71441 demonstrated a significant anti-spasticity therapeutic effect in sci model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

