BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants posts Q2 earnings $0.56/shr

July 26 BJ's Restaurants Inc
* BJ's Restaurants Inc reports fiscal 2016 second quarter
results
* Q2 revenue $250.3 mln vs I/B/E/S view $253.2 mln
* Q2 shr $0.56
* Q2 shr view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors has approved a $100 mln expansion of
company's share repurchase program
* Q2 same restaurant sales fell 0.2 pct
* Addressing current operating environment with several menu
and marketing initiatives that are planned for second half of
this year
* Expansion brings total amount authorized under share
repurchase program to $350 mln
* Remain on track to open 18 to 19 new restaurants this year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)