BRIEF-Recro Pharma reports positive results from Pivotal Phase III clinical trial

July 26 Recro Pharma Inc
* Recro Pharma reports positive top-line results from
Pivotal Phase III clinical trial of IV Meloxicam
* V Meloxicam achieves primary endpoint in first of two
pivotal trials
* Safety results demonstrated that IV Meloxicam was well
tolerated with no serious adverse events
* Fifteen of nineteen secondary endpoints also met
* Assuming positive results from second Pivotal Phase III
trial, we believe we will file a new drug application for IV
Meloxicam mid-summer 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)