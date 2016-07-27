BRIEF-Bucher Industries H1 EBIT down at CHF 107.4 mln

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 27 Bucher Industries AG :
* H1 net sales 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.26 billion)versus 1.34 billion Swiss francs year ago
* H1 EBIT 107.4 million Swiss francs versus 117.8 million Swiss francs year ago
* H1 profit for the period 73.0 million Swiss francs versus 79.5 million Swiss francs year ago
* For 2016 as a whole, the group is expecting to maintain sales almost at the previous year's level and anticipates a slight decrease in operating profit and profit for the year Source text - bit.ly/2ag6Cag Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.