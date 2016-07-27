版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 13:00 BJT

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais H1 net income up at CHF 30.9 mln

July 27 Banque Cantonale Du Valais :

* H1 operating income amounts to 54.4 million Swiss francs ($54.90 million), an increase of 0.3 pct

* H1 net income amounts to 30.9 million Swiss francs and thus rose by 0.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

