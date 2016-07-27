版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Technip awarded by Woodside large subsea contract

July 27 Technip SA :

* Awarded by Woodside large subsea contract for greater enfield development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

