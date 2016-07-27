版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 14:42 BJT

BRIEF-Rentokil signs deal with Google and PA Consulting Group

July 27 Rentokil Initial Plc

* Collaboration with Google and PA Consulting Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐