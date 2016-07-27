版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for Rhine tunnel, Switzerland

July 27 Poyry Oyj :

* Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for Rhine tunnel, Switzerland

* Order has been recognised within regional operations business group order stock in Q2 2016

* Value of order is not disclosed

* Assignment is expected to be completed in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

