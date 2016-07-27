BRIEF-Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for Rhine tunnel, Switzerland

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 27 Poyry Oyj :
* Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for Rhine tunnel, Switzerland
* Order has been recognised within regional operations business group order stock in Q2 2016
* Value of order is not disclosed
* Assignment is expected to be completed in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.