版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics declares Q2 cash distribution of $0.4125/unit

July 27 Western Refining Logistics LP:

* Declared a quarterly cash distribution for Q2 2016 of $0.4125 per unit

* Distribution represents 13% increase over Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐