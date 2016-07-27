BRIEF-Northrop Grumman reports quarterly earnings of $2.85/share

July 27 Northrop Grumman Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $2.85

* Q2 sales rose two percent to $6.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $5.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly pension-adjusted diluted EPS $2.60

* Increased its guidance for 2016 diluted earnings per share to a range of $10.75 to $11.00

* Full year forecast increased to reflect about $40 million, or $0.20 per share, tax benefit to be recorded in Q3 of 2016.

* IRS resolution will reduce Q3 2016 income tax expense by about $40 million or $0.20 per share

* Aerospace systems Q2 sales increased four percent due to higher volume for manned aircraft and autonomous systems programs

* Full year 2016 revenue view $23.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In July, U.S. Congressional joint committee on taxation approved a resolution of IRS examination of company's 2007-2011 tax returns

* Q2 aerospace systems sales $2.60 billion versus $2.50 billion

* Full year 2016 earnings per share view $10.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance for company's 2016 effective tax rate and diluted earnings per share reflect Q3 2016 tax benefit

* Sees 2016 sales of $23.5 billion to $24 billion