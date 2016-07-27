版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日

BRIEF-Sound Financial Bancorp announces share buyback

July 27 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

* Sound financial bancorp, inc. Announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

