BRIEF-Coca-Cola says bottlers sign new LOI for territories in 2 states

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Coca-Cola Co :
* Bottlers sign new letters of intent for territories in two states
* Financial terms are not being disclosed
* Announces continued progress with North American refranchising initiative
* National product supply group to add two members, including newly formed regional group that will encompass much of Midwest
* Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company of North Carolina expects to add territory in Sanford, N.C.
* Agreements announced are part of a plan to refranchise all of Coca-Cola Company's North American territories by end of 2017
* Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Yakima, Wash, expects to add territory in Moses Lake, Wash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures