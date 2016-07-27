版本:
BRIEF-Eli Lilly says CEO John Lechleiter to retire

July 27 Eli Lilly And Co

* On July 27, John Lechleiter announced retirement as president and chief executive officer

* Lechleiter will also retire as chairman and a member of board of directors, effective may 31, 2017

* Board elected David Ricks as president and chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

