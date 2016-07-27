版本:
BRIEF-Chembio's Zika test cleared for sale in Europe and Caribbean

July 27 Chembio Diagnostics Inc :

* Chembio's DPP Zika IgM/IgG assay obtains CE mark for rapid point-of-care detection of Zika virus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

