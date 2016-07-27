BRIEF-First Commonwealth Financial builds Ohio business with acquisition of 13 branches

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 First Commonwealth Financial Corp
* First commonwealth building its ohio business with acquisition of 13 branches
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to first commonwealth's earnings per share.
* First commonwealth will pay a 4.5% premium on deposits acquired at close.
* First commonwealth financial corp says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 13 branches in canton and ashtabula, ohio,
* As a result of deal , co's remaining capacity under its common stock repurchase program is not expected to be utilized
* To apply cash received to repay wholesale borrowings, which is expected to reduce loan to deposit ratio below 100%
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures