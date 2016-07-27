版本:
BRIEF-Sprague Resources GP LLC declared cash distribution of $0.5475/unit

July 27 Sprague Resources LP:

* Sprague Resources LP announces ninth consecutive increased cash distribution for the second quarter of 2016 and earnings conference call schedule

* Sprague Resources GP LLC has declared a cash distribution of $0.5475 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

