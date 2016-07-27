BRIEF-PolyOne rpeorts Q2 EPS of $0.59

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 PolyOne Corp :
* Q2 revenue $862 million versus $887 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $878.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures