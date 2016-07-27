版本:
2016年 7月 27日

BRIEF-PolyOne rpeorts Q2 EPS of $0.59

July 27 PolyOne Corp :

* Q2 revenue $862 million versus $887 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $878.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

