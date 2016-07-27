版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Cemex SAB de CV sees 2016 consolidated volumes to remain flat in cement

July 27 Cemex SAB de CV :

* Sees 2016 consolidated volumes to grow by low single digit in ready-mix

* Sees 2016 consolidated volumes to remain flat in cement

* Sees 2016 consolidated volumes to remain flat in aggregates Source text - bit.ly/2apNW75 Further company coverage:

