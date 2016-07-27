版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq announces quarterly dividend of $0.32/share

July 27 Nasdaq Inc:

* Nasdaq announces quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

