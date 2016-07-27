版本:
BRIEF-Tactile Systems Technology sees IPO of 4.0 million shares

July 27 Tactile Systems Technology Inc :

* Previously Expected IPO Price Between $14 - $16 per share

* SEC filing

* Anticipate that the IPO price will be $10.00 per share Source text - reut.rs/1oUTX8C Further company coverage:

