BRIEF-Flotek Industries to acquire International Polymerics Inc

July 27 Flotek Industries Inc
* Flotek announces acquisition of International Polymerics
Inc, adding to speciality chemistry business and enabling
further prescriptive chemistry management opportunities
* Flotek will pay about $7.9 million in cash and issue about
248,000 shares of common stock as consideration
* Included in assets will be about $1.2 million in working
capital
* Donald Bramblett will remain president of IPI
* Acquisition will be treated as an asset purchase for
income taxation purposes
* Deal for consideration consisting of cash and Flotek
common stock
* Deal scheduled to close coincident with execution of stock
purchase agreement, will become part of company's energy
chemistry reporting segment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: